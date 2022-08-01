WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The first day of school is just a couple of short weeks away, and families and students are excited to embark on a new year. However, before students head back to class health and safety should be top of mind for parents.

“This time of year is always a concern, kids are going back to school,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Director Lou Kreidler said. “It’s the start of flu season of course, [and] we’ve seen an uptake in COVID-19 cases in the last two months. We expect to see more COVID cases as the kids are going back to school.”

While back-to-school is an exciting time for students and families, Kreidler adds it’s also the time to practice healthy habits the most.

“Make sure your kids are washing their hands, hand sanitizer is always good,” Kriedler said. “If they can’t wash their hands, washing hands is the best, teach them to cover their sneezes. If they do sneeze in their hands, to wash their hands.”

While COVID-19 still poses a threat, Monkeypox is also causing concern. However, Kreidler said she doesn’t see that becoming a big problem in schools.

“We haven’t had any reported cases of Monkeypox. The thing that’s important to remember with Monkeypox is that this strand that’s going around has mutated some, and it really seems to be spread more by close, intimate contact than respiratory,” Kreidler said.

As always, if students become sick they should not be sent to school.

“We want everybody to be healthy and to have a great school year. Everything is better when kids are in their seats at school and they’re learning,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler also adds the best way to stay healthy is to be sure you get vaccinated. Find details on how to do so here.