Bar owners look to state for financial relief as bills rack up as pandemic continues

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When Gov. Greg Abbott shuttered bars again at the end of June to help curb the spread of coronavirus revenue shut down with them.

While no money is flowing in, bills and fees still very much are, and bar owners are frustrated about no economic relief in sight. Bar owners want the state to recognize their struggle and provide some sort of financial assistance while locked doors like these continue to keep loyal customers away.

Four months.

That’s how long the doors have been shut at iron horse pub this year.

“We don’t turn tables over like restaurants, so we’re a very smaller audience,” Iron Horse Pub co-owner Danny Ahern said. “We’re a smaller operation, and we most certainly don’t want to be compared to some big market.”

The taps and money aren’t flowing, and Ahern said licensing fees, permits, insurance were all paid upfront—now of no use.

“Talk is cheap; action is what needs to happen,” Ahern said. “We need a little bit of relief for those most affected and again.”

Woody’s and the Players Lounge are in the same boat, and owner Paula Woods said bills don’t discriminate.

“We’re just sitting here, just sitting here,” Woods said. “The bills keep coming in. I mean, with no end in sight, you can’t even shut off the utilities of any kind.”

Whiskeyta, Lone Star and West End Pub & Pool partner Abbey Wuthrich adds the state isn’t much help.

“We have no plans on closing our doors, but at this point our future is so uncertain, and it’s just so hard to figure out right now what we’re going to do in a months time, or six months, or two weeks,” Wuthrich said. “Our words go without being noticed, we’ve sent in emails, we’ve made phone calls and they all fall on deaf ears, we don’t plan to hear anything back, we’re just anxiously and impatiently waiting.”

For these owners, there’s no clarity on why everyone else can be open but them.

“Here in Wichita Falls, the actual bars were all doing what we were supposed to,” Woods said. “We didn’t even get an opportunity for somebody to come in and make sure we were doing what we’re supposed to.”

Frustration and concern continue to build.

“It’s like we’re not important at all.” Woods said.

“We’re just somebody who wants to be respected and give us a chance to survive,” Ahern said.

Wuthrich said, “It’s hard to watch your friends in this business go through what you’re going through, too.”

These owners hope others understand they have families and bills to pay just like everyone else.