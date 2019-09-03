Ben & Jerry’s debut flavor backing criminal justice reform

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s has unveiled a new flavor to highlight what it calls structural racism and a broken criminal justice system.

Justice ReMix’d is described as cinnamon and chocolate ice cream with gobs of cinnamon bun dough and spicy fudge brownies. A portion of proceeds supports Advancement Project National Office, a multi-racial civil rights group and its fight for justice for all, despite race or wealth.

The company says it has been working with Advanced Project in St. Louis to close The Workhouse jail and in Miami to slow what the two groups call “the school-to-prison pipeline.”

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the co-founders of the Vermont-based ice cream maker, made the announcement Tuesday in Washington.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Teen crashes through Windthorst business, Tyler Manning 5 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen crashes through Windthorst business, Tyler Manning 5 p.m."

High School Volleyball: Wichita Christian at Saint Jo- September 3, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball: Wichita Christian at Saint Jo- September 3, 2019"

Wichita County Truancy Case Manager announces campaign for Justice of the Peace Precinct one Place one

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita County Truancy Case Manager announces campaign for Justice of the Peace Precinct one Place one"

Electra city leaders hold the first of two public hearings over proposed tax rate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electra city leaders hold the first of two public hearings over proposed tax rate"

What The Tech: storm gadgets

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: storm gadgets"

Healthy You 9/3/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy You 9/3/19"

Justice of the Peace Janice Sons retiring at the end of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justice of the Peace Janice Sons retiring at the end of 2019"

Justice of the Peace Janice Sons retiring at the end of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justice of the Peace Janice Sons retiring at the end of 2019"

Capital Improvement Plan report to city council budgets over $39 million for next year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capital Improvement Plan report to city council budgets over $39 million for next year"

Video and statement released in Lawton PD reportedly showing officer striking apparent suspect, city officials respond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video and statement released in Lawton PD reportedly showing officer striking apparent suspect, city officials respond"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News