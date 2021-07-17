Bowie business reflects on one year anniversary

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — A Bowie business impacting lives one fight at a time, is celebrating one year since its doors opened.

Coach Eric Villarreal and members of Dominion Boxing say 2020 was different. They’ve had the chance to host a lot of fights and they don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

For the owner, members and fighters at Dominion Boxing and Training Camp, the boxing ring is more than a place to showcase their craft. It’s a place to come together as family.

“Every single person that steps into that ring I feel like it’s God’s honest truth that when they come out they’re a different person,” member Bryan Riley said.

That’s why Villarreal decided to open Dominion Boxing one year ago on Saturday and on the anniversary he reflects on what it was like to open a boxing gym during the pandemic.

“It was definitely a roller coaster. Our fights here are what saved us during covid. And fighters didn’t have anywhere to go since all the gyms were closed and I was still having fights,” Villarreal said.

If exhibition fighting isn’t your thing don’t worry, there are some other options too.

Villarreal’s gym also has kickboxing, Jiu-Jitsu, MMA fitness, and youth fitness classes. He says it’s been exciting to see his camp grow into something so big.

“We got here by just having fun honestly. We loved boxing for fitness, we loved kickboxing for fitness and we just fell into the competitive category,” Villarreal said.

After coming out on top in the fight against the pandemic, members and Villarreal say they know the future is bright for Dominion.

“We’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing and watch it grow,” Riley said.

“Our three-word phrase is to evolve, fight and then emerge so we do not stay cookie cutter, we’re always changing and we’re always growing,” Villarreal said.

And Coach Villarreal says they want to keep the doors open and expand their reach, one round at a time

Find more information about upcoming classes and fights by visiting Dominion Boxing’s website.