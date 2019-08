It only takes a spark to build a flame. Well, the 28 to 6 victory over the Roby Lions was just the spark Olney needed. Last season the Cubs snapped and 22 game losing streak.

"We hope for an exciting season. It's still a learning curve. You know, people don't understand when you bring in a new system its.. the second year is an automatic. It's still a learning curve, but we have high expectations for these kids. I think they've got high expectations for themselves. We want the community to have high expectations of us. We are going to try to put our best foot forward and see how it comes out," said Jody Guy.