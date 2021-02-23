Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce delivers 2020 awards to two citizens of the year, three businesses of the year

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — 2020 is behind us, but the ways people have stepped up during the chaotic year are not.

“We got creative, an we wanted to publisher clearing house style surprise some of our chamber members and citizens of the year,” Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laurianne Rodriguez said.

The Burkburnett chamber gave out more awards than ever this year, with two citizens of the year, and three businesses of the year.

The large business winners, Sheridan Medical Lodge and Evergreen Healthcare Center, both in which dealt with many unknowns during the pandemic, every step of the way.

“Very shocking, very inspiring for our team, it’s just such and honor to be recognized for all of their hard work and everything we’ve done all year, to have this award is truly an honor,” Machaela Witt with Evergreen Healthcare Center said.

“The endless hours they’ve worked and the dedication they have towards the residents, and trying to help the residents whenever we can, and it’s been a heck of a year,” Sheridan Medical Lodge Administrator Richard Miller said.

While small business of the year, Boomtown Drug, began making sanitizer and distributing it and other supplies to the community of Burkburnett, when they needed it most.

“We were making hand sanitizer, trying to get the wipes and the Clorox and whatever we could for all the people in town and the business mainly,” Brian Harrison with Boomtown Drug said.

They split it up the citizens of the year, with Pam Dixon taking home female citizen of the year for all her involvement in Meals on Wheels and so much more throughout the community.

“That was not my goal, was to work to be selected, my goal was to work to help others,” Dixon said.

Even after winning, Dixon was still focused on what she can do next.

“It’s a responsibility that i have to live up to now, I feel like I am committed to do even more for the city of Burkburnett,” Dixon said.

For male citizen of the year: Dr. Morgan Moore, a staple around Burkburnett.

Dr. Moore is a former chamber president three times, former Boys & Girls Club president a few times, and has been in business in Burkburnett for over 40 years.

“I don’t feel like I’m special in any way, just a worker,” Dr. Moore said.

This worker, proud to be recognized alongside the other Burk pillars.

“Whoever you are, likes a few kind words every now and then about saying thank you for things that you do, whoever you are,” Dr. Moore said.