Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While these two are neighbors, their businesses are not even close to being the same, but folks will find they, just like the four profiled thus far, have a common goal in i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls: exposure and growth.

“It’s opened our eyes on a couple of the next phases of where we want to take the business,” President and CEO of Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard and Winery Scott Poenitzsch said.

Poenitzsch said his goal is to make Horseshoe Bend Cellars and Vineyard Winery an ultimate destination, servicing Wichita Falls and the surrounding areas and with much room to grow, i.d.e.a. WF was the perfect program to get involved with.

“The way I look at this program is it’s a business writing, business mentoring type of a program,” Poenitzsch said. “For me that feedback was excellent and I think it will help take us to the next level of our growth.”

Quite similarly, Beth and Barry Tate believe that this process has been time well spent.

They are the owners of Wichita Valley Pet Cremation, a service they hope to offer to more people.

“This can change the trajectory of our business,” Beth Tate said. “i.d.e.a. can help us get the word out and it will help us expand, we plan to complete our office [and] we plan to add a memorial garden which is huge.”

“A lot of people don’t know we’re here and we just want to kinda shout the word that we are here to serve if you need us,” Barry Tate said.

For many businesses, i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls has proven to be a game-changer.

“As we’ve gone to some of the classes that teach you how to refine your business plan, I think that helped me a little bit to focus our thoughts an even more so to keep the business healthy,” Poenitzsch said.

“We’ve definitely gained so much knowledge from them, helping us through the process of applying and writing a business plan, they’re just amazing,” Beth Tate said.

Whether they place first or not, the lessons learned are invaluable.

