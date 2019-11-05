Caged puppy pulled from Illinois lake

ILLINOIS (WAND/NBC News) — A puppy is recovering after she was tossed, inside a cage, into an Illinois lake.

Bryant Fritz spotted the puppy as he was fishing on Lake Kaufman Saturday.

“As I was walking. I noticed there was something strange in the water and as I walked closer I noticed that there was a dog crate in the corner,” Fritz says.

He says once he got closer, he realized there was an animal inside.

“I started taking off my layers of sweatshirts. It was about waist deep and she started shaking really really bad,” he recalls.

He says there wasn’t anyone around and was shocked no one had seen her before him. He could tell she had been out there for a while.

