CAP program could give the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee the chance to transform the lake experience

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee’s inception more than 7 years ago, deepening Lake Wichita has always been on the table.

“Deepening the lake is one of the keys to making Lake Wichita the recreation destination that it can be,” Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee Chairman David Coleman said.

Now, finally getting the project started may be that much easier through the Army Corps of Engineers Regional Tulsa District, and a program they offer called Continuing Authorities Program, or CAP.

“I have a relationship with two of the members of the Tulsa regional office, and I’m just going to reach out to them after David began, David Coleman began that conversation and to look forward with that,” Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee member Steve Garner said.

Through CAP, the projected $50-million price tag for this project could be cut in half if accepted.

Both Garner, who will lead discussions with the corps of engineers and Coleman, feel this would completely change the Lake Wichita experience.

“It improves the fishing, the boating, all kinds of activates on the lake are improved, the kayaking, the stand-up paddleboards, all those kinds of activities will be better with the lake deeper,” Coleman said.

This comes at a time with a lot of changes by the committee, as they moved ahead with the Veterans Memorial Plaza, in honor of the late Harry Patterson.

“One of his long-time business associates is stepping up in Harry’s absence to continue the funding for that, and we’re excited that we’ve had community members and business members already make donations to that,” Garner said.

Looking to improve every aspect of Lake Wichita, for years to come.

“A community will gravitate to lake recreation, especially when it’s right in our backyard,” Garner said.

If you want to get involved with the Veterans Memorial Plaza, click here!

Or for more information on the CAP program, click here!