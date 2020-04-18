1  of  5
Capital murder indictment after boy’s body found in Wichita Falls

A San Angelo man charged in Las Vegas with capital murder of an eleven year old boy in Wichita Falls is now indicted here for capital murder of a person between ten and fifteen years old.

That indictment was returned Wednesday by the Wichita County Grand Jury.

Wichita Falls police said authorities in Las Vegas helped in the investigation that led to the indictment against Corey Trumbull, 31.

In Vegas on February 26, an officer responded to a call about a scared female who appeared to have been battered.

She was later identified as Stormy Johnson, 37, who is now charged with tampering with evidence.

Trumbull has charges listed on the Clark County Jail Log of domestic battery, kidnapping, and domestic battery by strangulation.

Last month, he was also charged with six counts of sexual abuse.

They were all relating to minors, and there was also a child abuse charge.

On February 27, the body of an eleven year old boy, later identified as Logan Cline, was found in an older model Ford near the Red Roof Inn in Wichita Falls.

Johnson was found to be the boy’s mother, and Trumbull was found to be Johnson’s boyfriend.

Trumbull’s indictment said on or around December 1, Trumbull intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Logan by striking his head and/or body with his hands or a blunt instrument.

Trumbull’s bond in Wichita County was set at $2,000,000.

His next hearing by video in Las Vegas Justice Court will be next Friday, April 24, on the child sex charges.

The following Monday, another hearing by video is set for the domestic battery and kidnapping charges.

