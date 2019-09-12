WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Caribbean Student Organization (CSO) was founded in 1994, at the Midwestern State University. The primary objective of our organization is to promote acculturation and diversity through various events showcasing the Caribbean culture and traditions.

Their signature event Carbifest was added to our list of events, in an effort to depict the deeply rooted cultural heritage of the Caribbean. This most important event is held annually in the month of September.

Caribfest provides a true experience. It combines an experience that involves a dazzling fusion of colors, amazing creativity, pulsating music, colorful masquerades, and incredible art.

This ‘on-site’ melting pot of culture, resonates with infectious tropical rhythmic sounds of reggae, the new beat of calypso, soca, zouk, and other Caribbean music.

This annual event is a cultural experience like no other, that draws hundreds from the Wichita community.

In 2019, we will celebrate our 22nd year of Caribfest , from Sept. 19 to 21 , 2019.

This year’s commemoration will be celebrated under the theme “together as one”.

At the end of every celebration, proceeds we receive from the event go towards providing support to two (2) Non-profit organizations in the Wichita Falls community.

This year, we have chosen to sponsor the Booker T Washington Elementary and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. We will also be donating to those islands which have been devastated by Hurricane Irma.

Date: September 19th- 21st

Place: Midwestern state university

Time: Ms. Caribfest Thursday, September 19th at Fain Fine Arts Theatre starting at 7:00 p.m.

Soca show: Friday at 7 p.m., at the West Annex Building

Parade day: Saturday at 12 p.m., around the MSU campus

Cost: $10.00