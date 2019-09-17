Check up on it! (Healthy You)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Recent findings by the American Society of Clinical Oncology have estimated more than 13,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer, and more than 268,000 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer. These diseases can be better identified and treated effectively if more women get their routine wellness checks.

United Regional’s Dr. Thien Tran says there’s much more to a typical wellness check than most people think, saying:

“We talk more than just the breast exam and the pap smears at the exam. We want to make sure there is no updates to the family history, no new symptoms that would suggest that there’s a more significant thing going on…” Thien Tran, MD

Other than swabbing for sexually transmitted diseases and performing mammograms, Dr. Tran says these exams also asses your age and family history because they are the top risk factors for cancer.

“Breast cancer usually appears in ages 40-50…But for women that are at an increased risk, we either base that on the family history alone or positive genetic testing, then we want to start that earlier and more often…” Thien Tran, MD

Today’s wellness checks not only look for signs of breast and cervical cancer but ovarian cancer and colorectal cancers as well, through genetic testing methods such as BRCA testing or COLARIS.

“That tests for the Hereditary Lynch Syndrome which is the Nonpolyposis Colorectal Cancer, and with that, it not only predisposes women to colorectal cancer but it also increases their chances of getting uterine cancer.” Thien Tran, MD

There’s a reason why physicians like Dr. Tran want to try and catch these so called, “silent killers” early. He says cervical cancer typically does not present with any symptoms until it’s too late.

“By the time that it does present with vaginal bleeding, bleeding after intercourse, that sort of thing then it’s more likely to be in the very advanced stage already.” Thien Tran, MD

Although he’s a male OBGYN, Dr. Tran says establishing a good relationship with any physician and talking about your concerns is much better than not talking about them at all.

“Usually it’s something very benign and usually within the first two or three minutes they kind out have a feel of whether or not they’re going to be truthful with you or whether or not you’re going to have a good relationship…And the good thing about our office is that we have a good mixture of male and female providers if they are not comfortable with a male provider then we have female providers…” Thien Tran, MD

United regional also does genetic testing for expecting mothers and couples to see how certain complications make or may not affect an unborn child.

Dr. Tran also leaves this piece of advice, saying:

“Knowledge is power. More than likely, everything will be fine…” Thien Tran, MD

