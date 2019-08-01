Child Care Partners officials excited about partnership with WFISD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Child Care Partners officials are excited about a new partnership between them and WFISD.

Kids at the Huey Learning Center will now have access the district’s pre-K programs.

It’s all funded through a grant from the Texas Education Agency.

A WFISD teacher and paraprofessional will teach within Child Care partner’s education center.

Child Care Partners’ executive director said the kids at the center will get the best of both worlds.

“You’re gonna have all of the things that the state requires and wants for our children to have, as far as a pre-school within an ISD, but you’re also going to have all the neat wrap-around care that we as a non-profit are able to afford to the children,” executive director Keri Goins said.

Things such as the library, the computer labs, the playgrounds and more than the non-profit would not have otherwise been able to provide for their kids.

This takes effect on Aug. 15.