ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Election officials with Archer County have released a sample ballot for prospective voters to view ahead of May 7’s Special Election.

During the 87th Legislature’s Third Called Session, two joint resolutions were approved, proposing two particular constitutional amendments by a vote of two-thirds of all the members of each house.

Gov. Abbott issued a proclamation making May 7 the day of a special election.

In addition to the two proposed amendments, residents of the City of Holliday will have several local races to consider.

Please find a sample ballot for Holliday:

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage, Your Local Election Headquarters, for coverage of the May 7 Special Election. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more, subscribe to our newsletter.