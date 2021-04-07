Clay County Memorial Hospital to host J&J COVID vaccine clinic

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Now that all adults in Texas can get a COVID-19 vaccine more vaccination clinics are opening.

Clay County Memorial Hospital will be hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 7, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. They will be administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The drive-thru clinic will be located at CCMH Rehab parking lot.

You do not need an appointment to receive the vaccine. It is first come first serve. You must be 18 or older to receive the vaccine.

You do not need to be a Clay County resident to receive the vaccine.

