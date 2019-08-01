Clay, Montague Co. officials prepare for fall safety installation project

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Transportation is gearing up for its safety project that should start in the fall.

This comes after the Texas Transportation Commission awarded $657,000 that will go toward the installation of rumble strips on 160 miles of farm-to-market roads and state highways in Clay and Montague counties.

Rumble strips help to alert drivers that they are either veering off the road or crossing lanes—essentially preventing accidents and even fatalities.

TxDOT public information officer Adele Lewis said many times these happen on rural roads.

“We are all considered rural roads, and so 58% of the serious and fatal wrecks in this whole district involve running off the road,” Lewis said.

TxDOT officials are also expecting another $900,000 in August for rumble strips for six counties.

Some areas, like Clay County on FM 174 will be receiving curve warning signs.

