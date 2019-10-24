Clinics of North Texas celebrates 100 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Clinic Hospital began in 1919. The foundation that was the Wichita Falls Clinic Hospital exists today as the Clinics of North Texas.

The clinic, located at 501 Midwestern Parkway East, where skilled physicians, nurses, and staff have touched the lives of thousands throughout our community.

As the Clinic celebrates 100 years as a dedicated healthcare provider, it launches a new era in its relationship with Texoma.

It began as a vision of Wichita Falls’ community leaders and three World War I physicians.

Doctors Everett Jones, Q. B. Lee and O. B. Kiel rendered medical aid to wounded soldiers at the height of WWI in France. In a cold, drizzling rain one evening in 1918, Lee and Jones (schoolmates at TCU) bumped into each other and reminisced about home, and eventually discussed setting up practice after the war.

They had heard that Wichita Falls was a growing area due to a spawning oil boom and in need of quality medical services. O. B. Kiel joined Lee and Jones in forming a three-physician partnership headed to Wichita Falls.

Community leaders forged a bond with the three physicians and early in 1919, the doctors ushered in the beginning of the Wichita Falls Clinic Hospital. Numerous changes occurred over the next several decades to better serve Texoma. During the years, the Wichita Falls Clinic Hospital was located in several landmark areas of Wichita Falls and continued to add physicians and specialties to create a full-service hospital. Before the passing of the three founders in the late 1940’s and 1950’s, they converted the hospital to a full-service multi-specialty clinic to improve patient care and better serve the community by having one building for multiple services.

Later in 1974, the building known today as the Clinic was built. Half the Clinic was built underground, which helped the Clinic weather Terrible Tuesday on April 10, 1979. As the tornado ripped through Wichita Falls, even with this added shelter the Clinic lost its roof. While under repair, Clinic physicians continued to meet healthcare needs by seeing patients out of Bethania Hospital.

Soon after repairs were completed from the tornado, the Clinic expanded by adding a 3rd level and a walk-in acute care center forming the 100,000 square foot building it is today. Through different phases of physical expansion, the Clinic has served Texoma for the past 45 years through its main facility at 501 Midwestern Parkway East.

Clinic patients come from a broad geographical area including Wichita Falls, Electra, Henrietta, Burkburnett, Bowie, Nocona, Vernon, Crowell, Throckmorton, Graham, Quanah, Olney, Holliday and as far away as Lawton, Duncan, Oklahoma City and Amarillo. The Clinic has long been physician-owned with a focus on providing multispecialty services.

It currently houses a combination of 42 physicians and advanced practice providers with a total workforce of approximately 230. The Clinic accepts most insurances and has more than 17 health-related specialties.

The Clinic continues to grow as a significant presence in the community. This summer, the Clinic recruited two new physicians who are now accepting patients: Dr. Adam Schwalm (Pediatrician) and Dr. Hollie Rose (OB/GYN). A third new physician is expected next year, Dr. Kyra Crenshaw (Family Practice).