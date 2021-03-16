Compensation study shows WF city employees make much less than surrounding districts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A recent compensation study over jobs with the city of Wichita Falls shows only six out of more than 300 positions have starting salaries above the market average.

The study, conducted by officials with Management Advisory Group, also showed that minimum, midpoint and maximum salaries all lag behind the market average. The city was compared to other regional and local markets like Abilene, College Station and Beaumont.

Officials also said the city has done a woeful job of maintaining an effective pay structure to help departments fill positions outside of public safety.

“The problems with compensation are systemic within the organization from top to bottom. And you’re not gonna be able to continue to function as effectively as you have in the past,” MAG Senior Vice President Russell Campbell said.

Campbell also said that the city’s structure is efficient in some ways because one person can oversee several departments.

Campbell recommended adjusting the city’s pay structure in 2022 and receiving data from surrounding jurisdictions to determine annual salary increases.