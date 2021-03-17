Cowboy True will be in-person in 2021 after going virtual in 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texoma tradition known as Cowboy True will be in-person this year after being forced to happen virtually in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The event begins with an artist reception Friday, March 19 at Cowboy True’s original location in the J. S. Bridwell Ag Center.

Artists will represent categories such as carving, cowboys, and drawings.

The exhibit featuring 40 artists will be open Saturday morning at 10, and there will be a dinner and action beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75 for the weekend.

Please find the list of events below:

Friday, March 19 – 5:30 PM

Evening: In Person and Streaming Live

Artist Awards and Reception

Online Auction open to the public

Johnny Rodriguez concert in the Arena (tickets available at MPEC.com)

Saturday, March 20

Daytime: In Person and Online – 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Artist Exhibition

Entertainment

Cowboy Activities for the whole family

Evening: Dinner and Auction – 5:30 PM

Cowboy Chuckwagon Dinner

Awards Recognition

Auction Items

Cowboy Poetry Awards

Drawing Ticket Prize Winners Announced… and more!

Purchase your tickets here.