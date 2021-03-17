Cowboy True will be in-person in 2021 after going virtual in 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texoma tradition known as Cowboy True will be in-person this year after being forced to happen virtually in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The event begins with an artist reception Friday, March 19 at Cowboy True’s original location in the J. S. Bridwell Ag Center.
Artists will represent categories such as carving, cowboys, and drawings.
The exhibit featuring 40 artists will be open Saturday morning at 10, and there will be a dinner and action beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $75 for the weekend.
Please find the list of events below:
Friday, March 19 – 5:30 PM
Evening: In Person and Streaming Live
- Artist Awards and Reception
- Online Auction open to the public
- Johnny Rodriguez concert in the Arena (tickets available at MPEC.com)
Saturday, March 20
Daytime: In Person and Online – 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
- Artist Exhibition
- Entertainment
- Cowboy Activities for the whole family
Evening: Dinner and Auction – 5:30 PM
- Cowboy Chuckwagon Dinner
- Awards Recognition
- Auction Items
- Cowboy Poetry Awards
- Drawing Ticket Prize Winners Announced… and more!