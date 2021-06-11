Crash Works and Camp Fire Summer Camp comeback

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crash Works almost had to shut its doors during the pandemic and the Camp Fire grounds just weren’t the same due to social distancing and restrictions.

But now officials with both organizations are looking much fuller this time around.

“It’s music to my ears,” said Shauna LaRocque, owner of Crash Works.

The sound of children filling Crash Works in downtown Wichita Falls is sure something owner Shauna Larocque has missed hearing after the COVID-19 pandemic nearly put her out of business.

Across town at Camp Fire, things are different this time around for them too.

“We just knew that it would come back,” said Bettye Ricks, Executive Director of Camp Fire North Texas.

And come back they did. Both camps are beginning to see pre-covid attendance rates and registrations are filling up quickly.

“This camp was completely full and then it just depends on the camp and then we always get a huge influx the 24 hours before a camp,” said LaRocque.

And although camps are looking up again, they are both still on the long road back to normalcy.

“We are still bouncing back. It definitely still doesn’t look like what it did in the summer of 2019,” said LaRocque.

“I think it looks bright it’s all been so far 106 years we’ve been here and I don’t see anything changing except we’re trying to always get more and more children involved,” said Ricks.

Both Crash Works and Camp Fire want to continue being summer camp options for the children in the community.

For camps where everyone is fully vaccinated prior to the start of camp, the CDC says it is safe to return to full capacity without masking or social distancing.

The agency says unvaccinated children can also go without masks most of the time when they are outside because the risk of transmission outdoors is low.

Crash Works and Camp Fire have upcoming summer camps available for registration here.