Crime Stoppers expands to include Animal Cruelty Division

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls area community will soon be a part of stopping crimes against animals.

Crime Stoppers has teamed up with the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center to create the Animal Cruelty Division.

Beginning Jan. 1, people who notice animal cruelty in the form of abuse, neglect and abandonment will be able to call Crime Stoppers.

The Animal Services Center will then investigate, and if there is a crime, the reporting party could earn a prize.

“Nobody wants to live in a community where anybody turns a blind eye to animal cruelty, so this is just another way that the community can use their voice to help the voiceless,” Crime Stoppers board member Leslie Harrelson said.

Just as Crime Stoppers works with tips about crimes against people, you never have to give your name or information.

“We’re not talking about maybe a dog doesn’t have a shelter, we’re talking about dogfighting, we’re talking about people that are maybe abusing dogs, that are maybe cutting on dogs, torturing dogs,” Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers coordinator Brian Bohn said. “That’s what we’re going to be paying out rewards on.”

The Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers board has been working on this idea for the past couple of months.

“I met a gentleman in Tempe, AZ back in September from Hawaii, he started an animal cruelty Crime Stoppers over there and I kind of latched onto it and brought it back here to Wichita [Falls],” Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers VP Dave Yonts said.

The launch date for this program is Jan. 1, 2020.

This letter of agreement is for a term of one year and will automatically renew unless terminated in writing by either party upon a 10-day notice to the other party.