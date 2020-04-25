1  of  5
Breaking News
No new cases, one more recovery from COVID-19 in Wichita Co. Non-essential businesses open, with face coverings Six more patients recover from COVID-19, no new cases in Wichita Co. Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 75 Three more patients recover from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 25
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Deputies: Man made bomb threat to avoid work

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida construction worker called in a bomb threat to a water treatment facility to get a day off work, authorities said.

Richard Hamilton, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with making a bomb threat, the Palm Beach Postreported.

More than 20 people evacuated Wellington’s water treatment plant shortly after the threatening 911 call around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Hamilton had been working with a construction crew at the facility and later told deputies that he made the threat because he was having a bad day and didn’t want to work.

The sheriff’s bomb squad, a bomb dog and drones searched Hamilton’s vehicle and the surrounding area and found no evidence of a bomb, the sheriff’s office said. Wellington’s water service was not affected, village officials said.

Hamilton was being held on $10,000 bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News