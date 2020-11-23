Disc golf world champ holds clinic, tournament at Lucy Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A big name in disc golf made his way to Lucy Park Sunday afternoon.

2018 world champion Gregg Barsby came to Wichita Falls for his Barsby Battle Series Clinic and Tournament.

About 40 local disc golfers learned techniques from the 18-year veteran professional disc golfer.

“The Wichita Falls Disc Golf Association hit me up maybe about five months ago and asked me if I’d like to come through and I told them I’d give it some thought,” Barsby said. “Obviously I’m pretty busy with the season, but the seasons kind of slowing down now, we’re in November but still got pretty good weather so just decided to cruise on up and meet a lot of the local players.”

Barsby now lives in Texas and hopes to put on more clinics in Wichita Falls in the future.