Downtown officials celebrating major success of Cajun Fest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown officials are celebrating a major success for one of the largest festivals in nearly two years.

Executive Director for Downtown Wichita Falls Development Jana Schmader says this year’s Cajun Fest was the largest one they’ve held so far.

She says roughly 65-hundred people walked through the gates.

Schmader says it wouldn’t have been possible without the support from the community and all of the volunteers that stepped up to help.

She says this speaks volumes about Wichita Falls as a whole.

“It brings back the feeling of everyone missed each other and as Wichita Falls citizens we all want to be together again and celebrating our community and all it has to offer,”Schmader said.

Schmader says this event’s success set the tone for the rest of the year’s events. She adds they are looking forward to hosting many more throughout the year.