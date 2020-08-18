DPS investigate deadly rollover accident south of Jolly

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a vehicle rollover involving a train.

It happened at 5:11 Tuesday morning south of Jolly on interstate 287.

Troopers said it appears a vehicle lost control and rolled over onto a train as it was moving.

Three people were inside the vehicle, the female driver was ejected and died at the scene.

A man and infant were taken by ambulance to United Regional, according to troopers. Both are in stable condition at this time.

Troopers are working to figure out what caused the vehicle to crash.

Stick with us as we learn more throughout this morning.