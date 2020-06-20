DPS investigates Highway 287 rollover fatality

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a single-vehicle rollover fatality Saturday morning that caused three hours of detours.

According to DPS Public Information Officer Sgt. Dan Buesing, troopers responded to the call about 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 287 north just south of Jolly.

Buesing said the vehicle was northbound on Highway 287 and left the road for some reason. The driver overcorrected and rolled the vehicle an undetermined number of times.

The driver died following the wreck, and the passenger is at United Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.

First responders called Air Evac for those involved in the wreck, and traffic was detoured for about three hours.

