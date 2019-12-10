WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Details of a 39-year-old wichita falls man’s arrest for sexual assault of a child in november have become available.

Jason lee evartt was picked up by police on the warrant issued november 18.

Wichita falls crimes against children unit officers investigated the initial complaint in august and the 12-year-old girl was interviewed at patsy’s house.

The girl said earlier that summer during before she began staying with her father she was watching a movie at her mother’s house while her mother was at work when evartt came into the room and sexually assaulted her.

She said he never spoke until after the assualt when he warned her not to tell anyone.

Police say an exam revealed injuries consistent with a sexual assault.

Evartt has two previous convictions for assault of family members, two burglaries, and an arrest in 2000 for indecency with a child.