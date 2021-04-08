Executive orders tightening gun restrictions spark debate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans are reacting to President Biden’s executive orders tightening gun restriction laws.

When it comes to gun control laws, MSU student Eliza Cameron isn’t sure if either side will ever come to an understanding.

“The opinions that get put out there are the extreme ones,” Cameron said. “So it’s the people that don’t want any or people who don’t want all of it, or like want everything controlled. So that’s what people hear so it might be harder to change everyone’s mind if none of us are on the same page.”

Especially, in a country that is so diverse.

“It might be difficult to get something done on a nationally, like on a National level, because each state is going to do their own things and have their own opinions,” Cameron said.

President Biden’s executive orders hit especially close to home for Wichita Falls resident Sean Skinner.

“I see a gun every day, ya know what I’m saying? And the guns that I see aren’t in the right hands,” Skinner said.

Reasons why he supports laws meant to take guns out of the hands of criminals and strengthen the rights of law-abiding citizens.

“To protect our nation, yes, but a lot of these out here are fighting each other with them,” Skinner said.

While the orders tighten restrictions in some areas of the law, they are limited in scope and fall short of where the Biden administration hopes Congress will move on gun reform legislation.

“I’m personally in favor of more gun control, more strict rules, more background checks. I’ll be super honest. I’m not sure what the level is right now, but I think more background checks would be useful,” Cameron said.

All signs pointing toward the familiar trenches.