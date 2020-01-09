Breaking News
WFPD releases name of victim found in Maplewood Pond

Federal Reserve to release new quarter designs in 2020

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (FOX) — You may have to do a double-take the next time you get some change.

The Federal Reserve is launching five brand new quarters, each featuring a different design on the back, honoring a different national park or historic site.

These jazzed up coins are part of the reserve’s 2020 America the Beautiful program.

The first quarter set to be released showcases the fruit bats native to the National Park of the American Samoa.

They will be released on February 3, 2020.

With the other designs set to follow throughout the remainder of the year.

Coin collectors who don’t want to wait can buy individual quarters online through the US Mint.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News