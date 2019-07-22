Friends and family seek justice for Yajaira Garcia

Friends and family gathered at the Garcia’s home Sunday to demand justice and remember their beloved Yajaira.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/ KJTL) Yajaira Garcia’s family and friends gathered Sunday following updates in the case against Joshua Cook who is charged with her murder, including a set trial date and lowered bond.

Garcia died of a gunshot wound, and when deputies arrived on the scene on Hammon Road. November 3, they said cook was kneeling over her body with a gun in his hand and told them he had done it. Cook remains in the Wichita County Jail at this time.

It’s been more than eight months since Yajaira Garcia was killed and her loved ones want closure.

“Respectfully we’re here today to see if the community is here to help us and demand justice with us,” Yajaira’s childhood friend Monse Benitez.

Friends and family gathered at the Garcia’s home Sunday to demand justice and remember their beloved Yajaira.

“She had a great smile and she was always happy, even in times when we were rough with her, she wouldn’t let that bring her down and she was always uplifting,” Benitez said.

The second court of appeals ruled the $750,000 bond for Joshua Cook, the man charged with Garcia’s murder, was excessive lowering it to $300,000.

“The bond was lowered and raised a couple times, the family just feels like there needs to be justice served and the bond shouldn’t be as low as it is right now,” Benitez said.

The Landavazos have been through a similar situation after their daughter Lauren was killed.

“Just to be able to tell the parents, know when you have to have faith in the system and let other people get justice for you,” Garcia family supporter Vern Landavazo said.

Now they want to be there for the Garcias.

“There’s just unique circumstances that we understand and that’s initially why I think they reached out to us in the first place,” Landavazo said. “What an amazing community, what amazing friends she had, what amazing people are supporting this family through the worst possible time, but they’ll get through it one day at a time, with people like this.”

Garcia family supporters say justice for Yajaira means Cook remains in jail.

“Just him being in jail, and being here,” Benitez said.

With outpouring support from those who knew Yajaira and even those who didn’t, the family hopes to see justice soon.

Cook’s trial is set for February 3, 2020. For more information on Cook’s bond changes, click here.