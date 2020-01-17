GALLERY: Whitehouse community rallies behind Patrick Mahomes ahead of AFC Championship

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.: Firefighters are investigating a Thursday morning blaze that caused more than $100,000 in damages to the New Jerusalem Baptist Church at the corner of Borton Street and Amber Lane.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Edward Mawson, 15 units and 40 fire personnel were called to the scene about 8:45 a.m.