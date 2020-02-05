GBB: Archer City vs Windthorst

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone has a heart attack in the United States every 40 seconds! In a county where fast food choices are plenty and obesity rates are skyrocketing, heart attacks are unfortunately a common occurrence in Wichita Falls.

According to the American Heart Association, Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. In the event of a heart attack, it's often caused by a blockage of fat buildup or cholesterol, which creates a plaque in the arteries that feed the heart.