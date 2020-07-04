Gov. Abbott says URHCS will receive case of antiviral drug Remdesivir

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday United Regional Health Care System in Wichita Falls will be receiving a case of the antiviral drug, Remdesivir.

WICHITA FALLS (KDFX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday United Regional Health Care System in Wichita Falls will be receiving a case of the antiviral drug, Remdesivir.

This is provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services through the US Department of Health and Human Services.

“As Texas faces an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we remain committed to providing healthcare professionals with the resources they need to respond to this surge and support COVID-19 patients,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas is grateful to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for their continued assistance to equip Texas hospitals with Remdesivir. As we continue to combat the virus, Texas remains committed to keeping our communities healthy and safe.”

This is the sixth round of distribution from the federal government and Wichita Falls is a part of the largest distribution with enough to treat approximately 1,792 patients.

In a press release, Abbott said Remdesivir has shown promise in early trials by speeding up the recovery time among hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Medical staff at United Regional will determine how the drug is used, but must be prescribed in accordance with the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization.

This allows treatment of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with severe disease.