TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — In February 2022, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring the Texas Legislature set the date of the election for voting on the two proposed constitutional amendments to be May 7, 2022.

During the 87th Legislature’s Third Called Session, two joint resolutions were approved, proposing two particular constitutional amendments by a vote of two-thirds of all the members of each house.

Though the language has confused some, both amendments have to do with property taxes and make an effort to reduce them for some Texans.

Please find Gov. Abbott’s proclamation for a May 7 election below:

