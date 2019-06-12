Governor Abbott to sign disaster relief and preparedness legislation

Austin- Governor Greg Abbott will host a bill signing ceremony alongside members of the Texas Legislature, local elected officials, and members of the Houston community on Thursday, June 13, in Houston, Texas.



The Governor will sign legislation related to disaster relief and preparedness.

The signing ceremony will be held at Gallery Furniture in Houston, owned by Jim McIngvale, also known as “Mattress Mack.”



When Hurricane Harvey landed on Houston in August 2017, McIngvale opened two of his stores as shelters for Houstonians displaced by the storm. McIngvale’s company also deployed its largest moving truck to help rescue those impacted by flooding.



The Governor will sign the following bills:

House Bill 5 requires the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to develop a catastrophic debris management plan and training and establishes a workgroup to make recommendations on how local governments and property owners’ associations can assist with recovery efforts. It also requires TDEM to develop a model contract for debris removal.

House Bill 7 requires the Office of the Governor to develop a list of waivers that could be implemented following a disaster and requires TDEM to develop a plan to assist local communities with disaster preparation contracts for services.

Senate Bill 6 requires TDEM to develop a disaster response model guide and a wet debris study group for local communities. SB 6 also creates a disaster recovery loan program within TDEM for communities that suffered significant infrastructure damage.

Senate Bill 7 establishes the framework for providing a total of $1.6 billion through the Texas Infrastructure Resilience Fund as matching funds available to those communities hit the hardest by Hurricane Harvey, and through the Flood Infrastructure Fund for statewide infrastructure projects to mitigate future flooding events.