WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A prominent name in the Wichita Falls community, Henry Florsheim, President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber has been named Vice Chair of the Southeast Board of Regents for U.S. Chamber Foundation’s Institute for Organization Management.

With this new title, Florsheim will help the Institute’s National Board of Trustees implement polices they have created.



In a press release announcing the news, Raymond P. Towle said how important it is to have a strong board.

“A strong Board of regents is essential to Institute’s success,” Towle said. ” These volunteers drive site attendance, provide recommendations for program improvement and serve as an on-site resource for Institute participants.”

Florsheim has a history of holding many leadership positions in the Institute program after graduating from Southeast Institute at the University of Georgia in Athens in 2014.

Since 2017, he has served on the Southeast Institute Board of Regent along with service as a class advisor in 2015 and 2016.