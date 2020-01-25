High School Girls Basketball: Knox City vs. Benjamin–Jan. 24, 2020

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

Benjamin defeated Knox City 52–7

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News