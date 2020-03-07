High school softball: Stamford vs. Henrietta–March 6, 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A study by the American Society for the Positive Care of Children says approximately 59% of all car seats and 20% of all booster seats in America are installed or used improperly. Nearly 40% of all children riding with adults who are not wearing a seatbelt are also unrestrained, which is why Texas’ Click-it or Ticket Law is getting tougher on violators with fines of up to $200 or more.

DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing says in Texoma, the most common violations they see when it comes to car seats are incorrect placements, no seat belts or no car seats at all. In Texas, it's required by law that all drivers and passengers in vehicles must be secured by a safety belt.