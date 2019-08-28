High School Volleyball: Chillicothe @ Electra – August 27, 2019

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Sitting atop the porcelain throne at least 4 to 8 times a day should be apart of your normal, day to day routine. It’s only a problem when it reaches more than 8 times a day and night--then you may need to talk with a urologist, like United Regional's Dr. Paul Benson about having an overactive bladder or OAB.

OAB is mostly seen in men and women over the age of 40, but it is not a typical symptom of getting older. It's also not associated with a urinary tract infection because there typically isn't any pain or foul smelling urine. The causes are not only physical but they can be mental as well.