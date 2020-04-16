1  of  3
Hospice of Wichita Falls thanks community for donation of masks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Hospice of Wichita Falls tries to fight the current public health emergency, they are thanking the community for donating homemade masks to protect their workers.

In addition to the homemade masks, Hospice of Wichita Falls was also able to get their personal protective equipment from a supplier that they do not usually use.

Hospice’s CEO said they also received some masks and protective gear from another company.

“We should have all the masks that we need, the social security office donated 1,000 N-95 masks for us too, so that was so helpful as well,” Hospice of Wichita Falls Chief Executive Officer Alisa Echols said.

All the protective equipment that they need should be in Friday. Hospice also wants to thank the community again for all of their generous donations.

