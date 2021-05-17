Husband and wife charged in thefts of vehicle, phone, and laptop

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is arrested for the second time in a week for allegedly stealing a car in Dallas and driving it to Wichita Falls, and using a man’s stolen phone and laptop taken out of his home while he was in another room.

Kaitlyn Kea’s latest charge is theft, one week after she was charged with theft of a vehicle and drug possession.

Wichita County jail booking

On May 9, police were notified of a stolen vehicle from Dallas being tracked by the owner. The vehicle was on Call Field and was moving.

When police caught up with it, it was parked on 13th Street and Kea and a man were walking away from it.

Officers detained the man and called Kea back. They say she said the man was her husband.

Police found a wallet in the vehicle with Kea’s drivers license in it.

They said when they told her she was being detained because the vehicle was stolen, she asked “again?”

She also told officers she had leased the vehicle for $150 from a man named Woody in Dallas, and they drove it back here.

The owner said he never leased it and it should have been parked at his residence, he said he discovered it missing when he woke up.

Also in the vehicle police found a laptop reported stolen in Wichita Falls in a bag Kea said was hers, and a notebook with the date of birth, address, and account numbers belonging to the laptop owner.

The owner reported on April 27 that while he was in the laundry room, someone came in through his unlocked front door and took his laptop and cell phone from the living room.

A next-door neighbor reported seeing a man go in the house and the description matched Shawn Kea.

Wichita County jail booking

Two days after the arrest for the stolen vehicle, police interviewed Kaitlyn Kea and said she said she and her husband stopped near the laptop owner’s home and Shawn went inside and came back with the laptop.

They say she also admitted using the victim’s cell photo and laptop.

The victim said his Google Pay and other account passwords and backup phone number were changed and there were unauthorized charges on his Google Pay account.

29-year-old Shawn Kea was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

He has about 20 arrests, including nine for theft, one attempted burglary, and one escape.

Kaitlyn Kea has 4 previous theft arrests and one unauthorized use of a vehicle arrest.