I LOVE TEXOMA: Withershins Menagerie

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People need things like good luck charms or even crystal gems to lift their spirits and get through hard times like we’re in right now! To find those certain things, you need to head over to 912 Scott Street in Downtown Wichita Falls, to a place where it’s practically Halloween day in and day out.

Opened in January of this year, Withershins Menagerie is truly a one-of-a-kind shop that caters to the spiritual, metaphysical, stress relieving, or witchcraft needs of Texomans and out-of-towners alike….But where does a unique name like “Withershins” come from anyway?

“Withershin is actually a wichcraft term that means to go counter clockwise and to the left, so it’s backwards and then menagerie, collections, so we’re a backwards collection,” says owner Madison “Maddie” Gerber.

At only 20 years old, Maddie owns and operates this backwards collection alongside her family, that is filled with everything from goats’ milk soaps to crystal skulls, from petite pendants to awesomely large obelisks, to rare minerals that can only be found at this location.

“We actually aren’t strictly a witchcraft store,” says Maddie, “we also cater to a bunch of different peoples like geologists, different alternative practices, just anyone who’s looking for something out of the norm.”

Before we get all bent out of shape over the term ‘witchcraft’, it’s not like what you see in the movies.

“Being a witch is more of, rather than anything scary, it’s more of giving back to the Earth and understanding what everything means, it’s more of a science than it is a practice,” says Maddie.

From Salem to North Texas, Withershins sells local and homemade items from hard working witches and people all over the globe. They get shipments in daily from different parts of the U.S. U.K., and even Mexico.

Also according to Maddie, WM is very practiced in the magical art of giving back to the Texoma community.

“Not too long ago, we actually held a food drive and a money drive for two separate charities,” says Maddie, “for the Food Bank here in town which we managed to raise 215 pounds of food and Christmas In Action which helps disabled people with their home life and we raised 500 dollars for them.”

WM also does giveaways for loyal shoppers to show their appreciation for keeping them busy, even during this pandemic!

And something wicked this way comes in the near future for WM, as Maddie says they’re looking to remodel their space to accommodate even more people and things to sell!