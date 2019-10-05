Investigation underway after Marine reserve vet dies from injuries sustained at Rednecks with Paychecks

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A service with full military honors is held for a Marine reserve veteran from the Austin area injured last month at the Rednecks with Paychecks fall mud crawl outside Saint Jo.

It’s the second fatal accident this year and at least fifth ATV death at the off-road event since 2015.

Elgin resident LCPL. James Martinsen was pronounced dead at the Brain and Spine Center in Plano on Sept. 25 after being transferred from a hospital in Muenster.

His father, Paul Martinsen, said his son suffered a closed head injury after falling off a Can-Am UTV on Sept. 20. He said there were six people riding on the four-passenger UTV, and his son was holding on in the back.

Rednecks with Paychecks Safety Coordinator Glenn Gamblin said the UTV was modified so other riders could hang on to a pole. He said the driver was only going about 5 mph pulling into a campsite when Martinsen fell off onto a flat grassy area.

Gamblin said on site paramedics and an ambulance arrived immediatley, and at first, it did not appear Martinsen had any serious injury, but it appeared he was just disoriented or intoxicated and when he remained responsive he was taken to the hospital.

Gamblin said organizers have five ambulances on site with about a dozen medical staff and usually a helicopter standing by. He attributes lower attendance in recent years to stricter safety restrictions put in place after numerous injuries and deaths.

Officials with the Montague County Sheriff’s Office are now investigating the accident and an autopsy was performed.

Martinsen’s father said it was the third or fourth time his 24-year-old son had attended the event. He said about 40 marines attended the service Tuesday.

