CYRIL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Court documents from Maricopa County, Arizona, shed new light on charges against a man arrested in connection to a missing 4-year-old girl from Cyril, Oklahoma.

Ivon Neil Adams, III, 36, of Cyril, Oklahoma, was taken into custody on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at around 5:13 p.m. and later booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of fugitive of justice.

The documents from Maricopa County can be found below: