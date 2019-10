VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma residents are invited to a joint town hall meeting tomorrow in Vernon with State Representative Drew Springer and State Senator Charles Perry.

It will be from 9:30 to 10:30 tomorrow morning at Vernon City Hall at 1725 Wilbarger street.

Springer and Perry will give a review of the successes of the last legislative session, including action on water, agriculture and healthcare measures.

Residents are also invited to ask questions and give feedback.