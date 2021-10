WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Halloween events are popping up all around Texoma and one of those is the Mad Hatter Tea Party at the Kell House.

The Kell House Garden looked like a scene from ‘Alice in Wonderland.’

Dozens of parents and children went out to play historic lawn games like croquet and enjoy some snacks.

They were asked to wear their wildest clothes or costumes.