Kiowa Casino temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

DEVOL (KFDX/KJTL)— Kiowa Casino and Hotel temporarily closed today at 11 a.m. until Wednesday, July 1 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the casino’s social site, they’re working with the health department and using a third-party vendor for additional cleaning and sanitation procedures.

They will continue to clean daily, and after deep sensitization and cleaning, they will open back up Wednesday, July 1.

Owners at the casino said they will continue to post updates on their social sites.

