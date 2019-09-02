Lauren’s law

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A number of new laws went into effect yesterday in Texas. One directly affecting the Wichita Falls community is Lauren’s law.

Monday is the third anniversary of Lauren Landavazo’s death. She was killed on her way home from school, Sept. 2, 2016.

The law gives prosecutors the option of seeking life without parole sentences for the murders of children between the ages of 10 and 15.

Previously, state law only allowed that option and the death penalty for the murder of children under 10.

Vern and Bianka Landavazo say the process was long, but a step in the right direction.

You can read more about Lauren’s law here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Ford recalls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford recalls"

Give bock beer sales to be donated to food bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Give bock beer sales to be donated to food bank"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-2-19"

India Carter college health

Thumbnail for the video titled "India Carter college health"

Justice Ruth BG

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justice Ruth BG"

Jackson county fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson county fatal"

Fast Eddys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fast Eddys"

Lauren's law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren's law"

WF Brewing Co. pouring up new ale in partnership with WFAFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Brewing Co. pouring up new ale in partnership with WFAFB"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News