WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A number of new laws went into effect yesterday in Texas. One directly affecting the Wichita Falls community is Lauren’s law.

Monday is the third anniversary of Lauren Landavazo’s death. She was killed on her way home from school, Sept. 2, 2016.

The law gives prosecutors the option of seeking life without parole sentences for the murders of children between the ages of 10 and 15.

Previously, state law only allowed that option and the death penalty for the murder of children under 10.

Vern and Bianka Landavazo say the process was long, but a step in the right direction.

