WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several important decisions face Texas voters in the 2022 midterm elections, and a statewide nonprofit organization wants voters to be informed before they head to the polls to cast their ballots on November 8, 2022.

Each election year, the League of Women Voters of Wichita County releases a non-partisan voters guide with details on each race, and each candidate for every represented party running in those races.

The LWVWC Non-Partisan Voters Guide can be found in its entirety below:

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest election results, download our app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more, subscribe to our newsletter.