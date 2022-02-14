WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting is underway ahead of the March 1 Primary Elections that will ultimately decide who will be chosen during the November Midterm Elections.

Each election, the League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls publish a Non-Partisan Voters Guide to inform prospective voters and aide them in selecting candidates whose platform best matches their beliefs and values.

For additional information on state and local races, visit Vote411.org and enter your address.

The 2022 Voters Guide can be found below: